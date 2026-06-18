Azerbaijan reports surge in trade surplus in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in its foreign trade surplus from January to May of this year.

This is reflected in the State Customs Committee's report.

It states that during the reporting period, the country conducted trade operations worth $20.788 billion with foreign partners during the reporting period, a decrease of $178 million, or 0.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $13.97 billion of total trade turnover, while imports stood at $6.818 billion. Export volumes increased by $2.969 billion, or 27%, while imports declined by $3.147 billion, or 31.6% year-on-year.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $7.152 billion, which is 6.9 times higher than in the previous year.