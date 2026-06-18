Iran, U.S. sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed by the leaders of the two countries, Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump.

The announcement was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

According to him, the memorandum between Iran and the United States was signed remotely.

"The participation program of the negotiating teams in Geneva remains in effect; however, the memorandum was signed remotely. No signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland," Baghaei added.

