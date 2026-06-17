Uzbekistan Airports signs PPP agreement to build new Tashkent International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbekistan Airports and an international consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Vision Invest have signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement for the construction and subsequent operation of a new Tashkent International Airport.

This is reflected in the official statement of Uzbekistan Airports.

According to the release, the signing took place on the sidelines of the 5th anniversary Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-2026), currently underway in the capital of Uzbekistan.

"The new Tashkent International Airport will become a modern, high-tech aviation hub capable of meeting the growing needs of passenger and cargo transportation for decades to come," Uzbekistan Airports Chairman of the Management Board Zhavlonbek Umarkhodjaev stated.

According to the head of the national airport management company, the consortium of private partners also includes Japan's Sojitz Corporation and the Republic of Korea's Incheon International Airport Corporation. Umarkhodjaev noted that through this partnership, Uzbekistan receives not only direct investments but also unique global expertise in designing, building, and managing large-scale airport complexes. Under the signed framework, the private consortium will handle the construction and future operation of the passenger terminal and the station square, while the state partner retains responsibility for building and operating the airfield complex.

"Thanks to the partnership with leading international companies, we receive not only investments but also unique experience in the design, construction and management of the world’s largest airport complexes using the latest technologies," Umarkhodjaev emphasized, adding that the project marks a new phase for Uzbekistan's aviation industry.

The new capital airport, legally established under Presidential Decree No. 353 dated November 25, 2025, will span 1,310 hectares across the Urtachirchik and Kuyichirchik districts of the Tashkent region. The initial phase of the mega-project outlines the construction of two 4-kilometer runways, a 208,000-square-meter passenger terminal, 98 aircraft parking stands, an advanced fuel refueling complex, and a modern air traffic control tower. Upon its scheduled commissioning at the end of 2030, the hub will be capable of handling up to 20 million passengers and up to 300,000 tons of cargo annually. Comprehensive engineering network relocations and land preparation works are scheduled to begin this June.