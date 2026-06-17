Azerbaijan Railways, AIIB discuss future cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A meeting was held at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC with a delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

According to a statement released by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the parties discussed the development of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure, strengthening regional connectivity, and prospects for further cooperation.

Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized that AIIB's active partnership in the areas of transport infrastructure and regional connectivity in Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to enhancing the country's transit potential, and highly appreciated the bank's support.

It was noted that the development of sustainable urban mobility and passenger transportation services is one of the key components of the strategy of Azerbaijan Railways. In 2025, more than 10 million passengers were transported via Azerbaijan Railways' intercity and Absheron circular railway routes, reflecting growing demand for reliable and sustainable public transportation.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continuing cooperation in the development of transport infrastructure, expansion of regional connectivity, and promotion of sustainable logistics solutions. The parties held an extensive exchange of views on future areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways and AIIB.