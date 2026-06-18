Deglobalization 2.0: Why the world is moving away from an economy without borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Just a few years ago, executives at the world’s largest corporations were focused on one thing above all else: cutting costs. Production was moved wherever labor was cheapest, supply chains were designed for maximum efficiency, and suppliers were chosen regardless of geography. Today, the conversation in boardrooms looks very different. Instead of asking how to reduce expenses, companies are increasingly asking how to reduce risk.

From semiconductor plants being built across the United States to manufacturers shifting operations from China to Mexico and Southeast Asia, the global economy is undergoing a profound transformation. Economists often describe this trend as deglobalization, though the term can be misleading. What is taking place is not the end of international trade, but the emergence of a new model of globalization—one shaped less by efficiency and more by security.

If the economic order of the past three decades was built on openness, the next one may be built on resilience. Since the late twentieth century, the global economy has operated on a relatively simple principle: produce goods where it is most cost-effective to do so.

China emerged as the world’s dominant manufacturing hub. Germany strengthened its position as Europe’s industrial engine. The United States increasingly focused on technology, finance, and high-value services. As countries specialized and supply chains expanded, international trade grew faster than the global economy itself.

The model delivered clear economic benefits. Consumers gained access to cheaper products, businesses increased profits, and emerging economies attracted unprecedented levels of investment.

But recent crises exposed the weaknesses hidden beneath those efficiencies. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted factories, ports, and transportation networks around the world. Automakers struggled to secure semiconductors. Hospitals faced shortages of medical supplies. Retailers encountered delays in delivering even basic consumer goods.

The shock was followed by rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes between Washington and Beijing, energy market disruptions, and an expanding use of economic sanctions. Together, these developments forced governments and corporations to confront an uncomfortable reality: a highly interconnected system can also be a highly vulnerable one.

The most significant change in today’s economic landscape is the growing overlap between economics and national security. Industries once viewed primarily through a commercial lens are now treated as strategic assets. Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecommunications infrastructure, cloud computing, and energy systems have become critical components of geopolitical influence.

Governments are responding accordingly. Around the world, public funding is being directed toward domestic manufacturing, technology development, and industrial policy. The objective is not only economic growth, but also reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening national resilience in times of crisis.

This marks a significant departure from the free-market assumptions that dominated global economic thinking for decades. Efficiency still matters, but it is no longer the only consideration. One of the clearest signs of this transformation can be seen in the reorganization of global supply chains.

Companies are increasingly seeking alternatives to highly concentrated production networks. Instead of relying on a single country or region, they are spreading operations across multiple locations to reduce exposure to disruption.

This strategy has introduced new concepts into business vocabulary. Nearshoring refers to moving production closer to end markets. Friend-shoring involves relocating operations to politically aligned countries viewed as reliable partners.

The trend is already reshaping investment flows. Mexico has become a major destination for manufacturers seeking proximity to the U.S. market. Parts of Eastern Europe are attracting investment from firms serving European customers. Meanwhile, economies such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are benefiting from efforts to diversify production away from China.

For these countries, the shift presents significant opportunities to attract capital, expand exports, and create jobs. Perhaps the defining feature of Deglobalization 2.0 is the growing use of economic policy as a geopolitical tool.

For years, many policymakers believed that trade would foster stability by creating mutual economic dependence. Increasingly, however, governments are using economic measures to advance strategic interests.

Sanctions, tariffs, export controls, investment restrictions, and technology bans have become standard instruments of statecraft. For multinational corporations, this has fundamentally changed the business environment.

Political developments that once seemed distant can now have immediate consequences for supply chains, investment decisions, and market access. Geopolitical risk has become a boardroom issue, discussed alongside revenue forecasts and growth strategies.

While this shift introduces new challenges, it also creates opportunities. Countries that can offer political stability, modern infrastructure, skilled labor, and predictable regulatory environments are well-positioned to attract investment from companies seeking alternative manufacturing hubs.

Industries tied to logistics, industrial construction, energy infrastructure, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing are also likely to benefit. The push for resilience requires new factories, transportation networks, energy projects, and digital infrastructure. Some economists view this as the beginning of a new industrial cycle that could reshape global growth patterns for years to come.

Greater resilience, however, comes at a cost. Globalization lowered prices by allowing businesses to optimize production globally. The new model requires duplicate suppliers, backup facilities, and more diversified logistics networks—adjustments that are expensive.

Businesses ultimately pass part of those costs on to consumers, contributing to higher prices and potentially more persistent inflation. The trade-off is becoming increasingly clear: the world may become more secure and less vulnerable to disruption, but also more expensive.

International trade remains a cornerstone of economic growth. Digital technologies continue to connect businesses and consumers across borders. Capital still flows internationally, and multinational corporations remain central players in the global economy.

What is changing is the nature of those connections. The era of globalization defined primarily by cost reduction and efficiency is giving way to one shaped by security concerns, strategic competition, and political alignment. The world is not closing itself off from international commerce. Instead, it is becoming more selective about how those relationships are structured.

Deglobalization 2.0 is therefore not the dismantling of the global economy, but its reconfiguration. The coming decades may not be remembered as the end of globalization, but as the moment it evolved into something fundamentally different—a world where economic power is increasingly measured not only by what countries can produce, but by how securely they can produce it.