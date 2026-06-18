Kyrgyzstan launches construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Naryn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Construction of wastewater treatment facilities has begun in the Kyrgyz city of Naryn as part of a project to modernize the water supply and wastewater management system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On June 17, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister Erlist Akunbekov launched the implementation of the project during his working visit to the Naryn region.

The project includes the construction of new sewerage networks, installation of pumping stations, and commissioning of modern wastewater treatment facilities designed to serve 20,000 people.

"This project will contribute to improving the quality of life of city residents, strengthening environmental safety, and ensuring the sustainable development of Naryn. Such projects are a practical result of the state policy aimed at improving living conditions for the population," Erlist Akunbekov said.

The project is being implemented with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Its total cost amounts to 10.7 million euro.

During previous stages of the project, work was carried out to modernize Naryn’s water supply system, including the reconstruction of water networks, reduction of water losses, and construction of new water intake facilities.

Earlier, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved its new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026–2030, outlining key priorities for the Bank’s activities in Central Asia and other regions.

According to Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, the framework is focused on three main areas: accelerating the green transition, strengthening economic governance, and developing human capital while promoting equal opportunities.

He noted that these priorities serve as the main guidelines for the EBRD’s operations in Central Asia. The Bank also develops individual country strategies for each state in the region in close cooperation with national authorities, with a focus on strengthening private sector competitiveness, creating jobs, improving skills, promoting inclusion, and supporting digital transformation.