Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $0.01, or 0.01%, on June 17 from the previous level, coming in at $82.60 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $80.38 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.38, or 6.69%, to $54.72 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.55, or 0.68%, to $80.35 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.