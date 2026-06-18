Azerbaijan, Russia share longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation, Ali Ahmadov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan and Russia have long-standing traditions of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation that continue to serve the interests of both peoples, Azerbaijani First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Ahmadov said on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Regular high-level contacts and active engagement between state institutions play a key role in shaping bilateral relations, Ahmadov said during the 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Ahmadov said the interparliamentary commission serves as an important platform for sustaining and strengthening legislative ties between the two countries.

He noted that the agenda of the latest meeting covers key areas of cooperation, including the development of parliamentary democracy and the exchange of legislative experience.

“We expect that strengthening interparliamentary relations and sharing experience will contribute to improving the efficiency of parliamentary work and further deepening cooperation between our countries,” Ahmadov said.

He added that the discussions also focus on cooperation in healthcare, medical education, science and broader educational exchange, describing these areas as essential to developing human capital and strengthening humanitarian ties.

Ahmadov highlighted ongoing collaboration in medical training, joint education programs, dual-degree initiatives and academic mobility between Azerbaijani and Russian universities, calling the cooperation “stable in content and steadily developing.”

He said the discussions at the commission’s 24th meeting would help further deepen interparliamentary dialogue and expand cooperation in healthcare, science and education.

“The consistent development of cooperation in these areas serves the common interests of our peoples, strengthens trust between professional communities and lays a solid foundation for further partnership,” he said.