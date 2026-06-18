Uzbek, Kazakh stock exchanges explore deeper market cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Uzbek and Kazakh stock exchanges to hold talks on expanding cooperation between the capital markets of the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE), following the meeting between the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) and representatives of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral collaboration, with a focus on broadening dual-listing mechanisms, facilitating the placement of foreign securities on the Tashkent exchange, and exploring opportunities related to asset tokenization.

The discussions also covered efforts to improve capital market infrastructure, expand investment opportunities, and introduce modern financial instruments aimed at enhancing market efficiency and accessibility.

"The meeting was an important step toward further deepening cooperation between the two countries' stock markets and developing a modern financial infrastructure." the statement said.

The talks reflect a broader trend toward greater financial integration in Central Asia. Stronger cooperation between the Tashkent and Kazakhstan stock exchanges could help create a larger and more interconnected regional capital market, improving liquidity and attracting institutional investors who may find individual markets too small.

Expanding dual-listing mechanisms would allow companies to access a wider pool of investors in both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan without conducting entirely separate public offerings. This could increase visibility for issuers, improve trading volumes, and lower capital-raising costs.

Allowing more foreign securities to trade on the Tashkent exchange would give local investors greater diversification opportunities while making the market more attractive to international participants. Uzbekistan has been seeking to modernize its financial sector and increase the role of capital markets in financing economic growth.