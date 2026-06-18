Smart Airport City project highlights growing Uzbekistan-Korea infrastructure ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport met with South Korean delegation, to review ongoing joint projects and discuss priorities for their implementation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, with the delegation led by Kim Bok-hwan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of bilateral infrastructure initiatives and the next steps required to advance them.

Makhkamov expressed appreciation to the South Korean government for its support in developing the Smart Airport City master plan, highlighting the project's importance for Uzbekistan's long-term transport and urban development goals.

"In particular, the Minister of Transportation expressed special gratitude to the South Korean government for its support in developing the "Smart Airport City" master plan." Makhkamov said.

The minister noted that a well-designed master plan, clear development priorities, and the incorporation of South Korea's urban planning expertise would help lay the groundwork for major transport infrastructure projects.

The sides also reviewed progress on the construction of a new international airport in Tashkent, one of Uzbekistan's key infrastructure projects aimed at expanding the country's transportation capacity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to take the necessary steps to accelerate the implementation of their joint projects.