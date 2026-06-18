Azerbaijan shares transport and aviation experience at International Transport Forum seminars in Paris (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan’s experience in transport and aviation was presented at international seminars held in Paris under the Corporate Partnership Council of the International Transport Forum (ITF), focusing on transport system sustainability, energy security, digitalization and air cargo development.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the seminars brought together experts to discuss future development prospects in key transport sectors.

At a road transport session, Alish Ismayilov, a representative of the ministry on assignment to the ITF, outlined Azerbaijan’s experience in strengthening the sustainability of urban transport systems. He highlighted efforts to introduce electric buses and develop local production as part of the transition to a more environmentally friendly public transport model, as well as measures aimed at improving energy efficiency.

In the aviation sector, Sadig Mehraliyev, Head of the Digital Products Center at Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, presented on “Digital Transformation of Airlines.” His presentation covered AZAL’s digital transformation program, modernization of flight management systems and improvements in passenger services.

At a separate session on air cargo transport, Kamran Ramazanov, Head of the Cargo Department at AZAL, spoke on “Airport selection and the impact of existing infrastructure on sustainable air cargo operations.” He outlined key criteria for cargo operators when selecting airports, including connectivity, infrastructure capacity, customs efficiency and digital readiness.

The presentations from Azerbaijan were received with interest and were viewed as an example of approaches aimed at developing more sustainable transport systems.