Uzbekistan, China sign agreements to expand co-op on desertification control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbekistan’s Agency for Forest Development and Combating Desertification took part in an international conference, where it signed two cooperation agreements with Chinese partners.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following the participation of Uzbekistan’s Agency for Forest Development and Combating Desertification in an international conference on China–Central Asia cooperation in desertification control held in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The first agreement was signed between Agency Director Erkin Mukhitdinov and Wu Xiaorui, head of the Forestry and Grassland Administration of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The document outlines joint projects to expand green coverage through the establishment of protective forest plantations, development of modern nurseries and seed plantations, and advancement of sustainable forestry and green industries.

"In addition, the parties intend to cooperate on issues related to the rational use of water resources, the restoration of degraded land, the prevention of soil salinization, and the gradual strengthening of ecosystems." the Committee said.

Both sides emphasized the importance of coordinated implementation, expert involvement, and efficient use of financing mechanisms.

The second agreement was concluded between Mukhitdinov and Chen Lin, Chairman of the Board of Yinchuan Wolsenn Modern Irrigation Co., Ltd. Under the deal, the Chinese company will supply Uzbekistan with water-saving irrigation technologies, including a demonstration fertigation system, and organize training programs for Uzbek specialists.

"The Chinese side will supply water-saving irrigation technologies (a demonstration fertigation system) to Uzbekistan and will also organize regular training for local specialists on how to use these technologies. Of particular importance is the fact that the introduction of modern Chinese technologies will significantly improve the effectiveness of efforts to create new forest areas and combat desertification in our country." the Committee noted.

Fertigation, the combined application of irrigation water and fertilizers directly to plant root systems, is typically used alongside drip irrigation systems. Officials noted that the technology can reduce fertilizer use by 20–50% while improving efficiency and reducing labor costs through automation.

As part of ongoing cooperation, Uzbekistan and Chinese partners have already implemented several projects in 2025, including the establishment of halophyte plant nurseries in five districts and the import of 1,400 tons of halophyte seeds for cultivation.

In addition, a joint project with Chinese company Sinoway Forest is underway in Surkhandarya region to establish pistachio plantations across 5,000 hectares as part of broader ecosystem restoration and carbon absorption efforts.

The agreements reflect Uzbekistan’s expanding cooperation with China in environmental protection, desertification control, and sustainable land management technologies.