IsDB Group affiliated institutions organize 14th Private Sector Forum in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s affiliated institutions organized the 14th Private Sector Forum (PSF) from June 16 to 19, 2026, at Baku Convention Center in Baku, the capital city of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The forum was convened on the sidelines of the IsDB Group's 2026 Annual Meetings.

The forum highlighted IsDB Group's activities and initiatives aimed at empowering both public and private sectors in member countries, particularly in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on prevailing opportunities and challenges facing the business sector and highlighted the Group’s suite of financing instruments, including lines of financing, private sector financing, trade development support, investment insurance, and export credit facilities, among others.

The forum agenda featured a series of dialogue sessions addressing key economic themes and development projects. Participants also attended presentations on trade and investment opportunities. In addition, bilateral meetings between public and private sector institutions (B2B and B2G) facilitated networking, strategic partnerships, experience sharing, and the promotion of success ventures.

In addition to the dialogue sessions, the forum hosted the Halal Economy Leadership Forum, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges within the global halal economy. The event also featured the IsDB Group Startups Competition, providing an important platform for innovative entrepreneurs from member countries to showcase their solutions before investors, development institutions, and business leaders. The winners of the competition and the Private Sector Forum Awards were recognized during a dedicated awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, trade, and private sector development.

The forum attracted high-level participation from Azerbaijan government officials, presidents and CEOs of local, regional, and international private sector companies, investors, businessmen, chambers of commerce and industry, trade and investment promotion bodies, and regional and international financial and development institutions.

In his speech, H.E. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), stated: “Azerbaijan highly values its partnership with the Islamic Development Bank Group and remains committed to deepening trade, business, and investment cooperation with member countries. Leveraging its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, modern transport infrastructure, and ongoing economic diversification efforts, Azerbaijan serves as an important platform for regional connectivity and sustainable growth. By combining the country’s investment potential with the IsDB Group’s financial capabilities, global expertise, and extensive network, we can unlock new opportunities for impactful projects that advance economic development and deliver long-term benefits across the region.”

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, welcomed all participants to the forum. He stated: “At the Islamic Development Bank Group, we firmly believe that the private sector is not a supporting actor in development — it is the lead actor. Our role is clear: to remove obstacles, reduce risks, and open doors. We will continue to stand as a committed partner—mobilizing finance, mitigating risk, and enabling trade and investment that drive inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth”

During the CEOs session, Dr. Khalid Yousif Khalafalla, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), stated: “The Private Sector Forum witnessed a distinguished cohort of partners from both public and private sectors. Sustainability and development constitute the core focus of our mission, as we strive to unify the efforts of our private sector partners and other financing agencies to bridge the sustainable financing gap, provide co-financing opportunities, and develop innovative solutions to address the challenges of sustainable development. In this context, from ICD side, we are proud of our role in private sector development by providing effective financing solutions to financial institutions and large corporations, as well as facilitating access to suitable financing for small and medium enterprises. We also continue to finance infrastructure projects that enhance development impact, encourage cross-border investment, support member countries' exports, and create new job opportunities. In fact, ICD has achieved approximately $7.1 billion in cumulative approvals. Last year, the total financing directed towards SMEs reached USD 661.9 million. ICD supported institutions collectively employed 178,988 staff members.”

He added, “Since its inception and up to the end of 2025, ICIEC has provided cumulative insurance cover exceeding USD 139 billion, including USD 108 billion in support of trade flows and more than USD 31 billion to facilitate foreign investment across its Member States. Of this, intra-OIC trade and investment accounted for more than USD 66 billion, reflecting ICIEC’s role in strengthening economic cooperation among Member Countries. In 2025 alone, ICIEC enabled USD 1.9 billion in Islamic trade and investment finance, supported more than 294,000 jobs, and reached around 6,000 SMEs. Through its Shariah-compliant credit and political risk insurance solutions, ICIEC continues to mobilize capital, reduce risk, and support sustainable development across strategic sectors.”

On his part, Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al-Aama, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), stated: "The 14th edition of the Private Sector Forum reaffirmed the vital role of the private sector in fostering economic growth, generating employment, and reducing poverty in member countries. The active participation of the business community greatly enriched discussions and strengthened collaborative efforts to promote economic resilience and business dynamism.

He added: “Since its inception in 2008, ITFC has extended over US$96 billion in trade financing to OIC member countries, becoming the leading provider of trade solutions in the region. Of this, US$20 billion was allocated to support private sector and SMEs – combining financial support, technical assistance, and capacity building efforts to help these enterprises access regional and international markets. In 2025 alone, ITFC approved US$9.3 billion in trade finance and disbursed US$7.5 billion across its member countries. Through its operations, the Corporation supported more than 120,000 jobs, provided access to finance for 546 corporates and SMEs, and facilitated US$7.8 billion in intra-OIC trade. These achievements reflect ITFC’s continued commitment to strengthening private sector competitiveness, enhancing trade connectivity, and fostering sustainable economic growth across OIC member countries.”