Turkmenistan, China discuss strengthening interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Turkmenistan and China have discussed prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reported by the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan in a press release.

"A meeting was held in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan, dedicated to discussing opportunities for bilateral cooperation," the report says.

According to the statement, the sides noted that friendly relations between the two countries continue to strengthen across various areas, including interparliamentary ties, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state.

The parties emphasized that cooperation between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and China is gaining new content and serves as an important mechanism for legislative support of strategic projects, the report notes.

According to the report, the meeting also included an exchange of views on preparations for a training seminar organized by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China for parliamentarians from Central Asian countries, aimed at enhancing legislative cooperation and strengthening the China-Central Asia format.