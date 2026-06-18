Artificial intelligence creates new human rights challenges - Sabina Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies is creating new legal, ethical and institutional challenges in the field of human rights, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the International Baku Summit of Ombudsmen on “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities,” Aliyeva told that the modern human rights agenda is no longer limited to the protection of traditional rights and freedoms, as digital transformation requires new legal and ethical approaches as well as more effective protection mechanisms.

She said artificial intelligence has evolved beyond a technical tool and is now widely used in public administration, education, healthcare, social protection, labor relations, media, law enforcement and judicial systems. For this reason, she emphasized that AI systems must comply with the principles of legality, transparency, accountability, equality and respect for human dignity.

Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan’s recent state programs and strategic documents promote the use of artificial intelligence within a safe, ethical and human rights–based framework, while also supporting the development of the digital economy and improving public services.

She added that ombudsman institutions play an important role in protecting human rights in the era of digital transformation, including through rights restoration, monitoring, legal education, legislative improvement and international cooperation.

The Ombudsman also highlighted a new publication prepared by her office titled “Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: What Should We Know?”, which outlines the impact of AI technologies on human rights, associated risks and protection mechanisms.

Aliyeva stressed the importance of international cooperation, saying that effective management of AI-related risks requires shared approaches and stronger multilateral coordination.