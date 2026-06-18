Kyrgyzstan and Albania strengthen political dialogue, economic co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Albania Bajram Begaj discussed a wide range of current issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"Today, June 18, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj within the framework of his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The sides discussed a wide range of current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further interaction," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Bajram Begaj’s first official visit is an important historical event for the two countries and expressed confidence that a new page in Kyrgyz-Albanian relations would be opened today.

He noted that despite the geographical distance, the peoples of the two countries are united by Islam, common spiritual values, and rich historical and cultural heritage.

President Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan considers Albania one of its important partners in Europe and wished the country success on its path toward joining the European Union.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of strengthening political dialogue and enhancing cooperation between relevant ministries and government agencies of the two countries.

“We are interested in joint efforts to further deepen trade and economic ties, increase mutual trade turnover, and intensify investment cooperation.

We have all opportunities to expand interaction in such areas as tourism, agriculture, the processing industry, transport, finance, and digital development,” the Head of State said.

In the context of developing transport connectivity between the countries, he emphasized the importance of launching direct air connections, noting that earlier this month Kyrgyzstan was removed from the European Union’s “black list” of countries with aviation safety concerns.

Sadyr Japarov also noted Albania’s achievements in digitalizing public services and, taking into account Kyrgyzstan’s capabilities, proposed cooperation in this area.

In addition, the President stressed the need to develop cooperation in education, culture, and sports. He invited Albanian athletes to actively participate in the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in September this year.

The Head of State also invited the President of Albania to participate in the Bishkek+25 Mountain Summit, which will take place in October 2027, noting that Albania is also a mountainous country in the Balkan region.

In turn, Albanian President Bajram Begaj noted that the talks open up new opportunities and that through joint efforts the potential for cooperation between the two countries can be further developed.

“Although geographically we are far from each other, our principles are the same: shared responsibility and deep respect for the values of sovereign states that serve the interests of people.

Therefore, I firmly believe that this visit will bring our countries closer and create a strong foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation,” Bajram Begaj said.

The President of Albania noted that Kyrgyzstan under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov has achieved significant economic progress and, through consistent efforts, has secured rapid GDP growth.

He also highlighted the prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest. Bajram Begaj confirmed Albania’s readiness to closely cooperate in a multilateral format.

In this regard, he congratulated Sadyr Japarov on Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and expressed readiness to closely cooperate in this area, as well as within other international organizations.

At the same time, the Albanian President invited the Head of State to pay an official visit to Albania in 2027. Sadyr Japarov accepted the invitation.

The heads of state confirmed their mutual interest in developing promising areas of cooperation and emphasized the need to strengthen the legal framework between the two countries.

At the end of the talks, the leaders signed a Joint Statement on the further development of Kyrgyz-Albanian relations.

The meeting between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Albania demonstrates the growing interest of both countries in expanding cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic contacts. Despite the geographical distance, the two states see significant potential in developing economic ties, transport connectivity, digitalization, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

The discussion of direct air links and increased trade cooperation is particularly important, as improved connectivity can become a key factor in bringing businesses and people closer together. For Kyrgyzstan, strengthening relations with Albania opens an additional channel for cooperation with Europe, while Albania gains an opportunity to deepen engagement with the dynamically developing Central Asian region.