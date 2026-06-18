Uzbekistan and EBRD discuss expanding strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to hold talks on expanding strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting between the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by President Odile Renaud-Basso on June 18 on the sidelines of a meeting of the Foreign Investors Council.

The talks focused on strengthening practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EBRD, particularly in support of the country's ongoing reform agenda under the New Uzbekistan development strategy.

"We note with deep satisfaction the current, unprecedentedly high level of strategic partnership with this leading multilateral financial institution." the presidential press service noted.

Both sides highlighted the record-high level of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the multilateral lender. Uzbekistan currently stands as the EBRD's largest partner in Central Asia, with the bank's portfolio in the country exceeding $7 billion across priority sectors. A significant share of investments has been directed toward private-sector development.

The parties welcomed the signing of new agreements covering green transport, railway digitalization, entrepreneurship support, mortgage market development, and the country's startup ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the two sides identified several priorities for 2026, including expanding financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing export financing opportunities, supporting women and youth entrepreneurship programs, advancing agribusiness projects, and continuing reforms in the banking and financial sectors.

They also backed plans to promote public-private partnership projects in education, healthcare, and transport infrastructure. Mirziyoyev expressed interest in attracting EBRD expertise to improve project preparation mechanisms and enhance implementation efficiency.

The meeting additionally addressed preparations for the fourth meeting of Uzbekistan's Foreign Investors Council.

The discussions underscore the EBRD's growing role in supporting Uzbekistan's economic modernization and private-sector development. As Tashkent accelerates market-oriented reforms and seeks to attract foreign investment, cooperation with the EBRD provides both financing and technical expertise in key sectors. The focus on SMEs, public-private partnerships, and infrastructure development aligns with Uzbekistan's broader strategy of fostering sustainable economic growth, improving competitiveness, and increasing integration into global markets.