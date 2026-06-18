President Tokayev meets with Supreme Court heads of OTS member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the heads of the supreme judicial bodies of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

This is reflected in the statement by the press service of Kazakh president.

The delegation arrived in the country to participate in the second conference of the supreme courts of the OTS member states, scheduled to take place in Turkestan.

"The judicial system is of vast importance for the progress and prosperity of any civilized country. Therefore, deepening ties between supreme courts fully meets the common interests of our brotherly nations," President Tokayev stated during the meeting.

According to the official press service, the meeting was attended by Inam Karimov (Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan), Mederbek Satyev (Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan), Ömer Kerkez (President of the Court of Cassation of Türkiye), Zeki Yiğit (President of the Court of Council of State of Türkiye), and Alisher Usmanov (First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan). The head of state emphasized that the interaction between the OTS member states in the judicial and law enforcement spheres is steadily strengthening, providing a crucial foundation for regional cooperation.

During the talks, the President noted that the upcoming judicial forum would address critical modern legal challenges faced by developing economies in the wake of rapid technological shifts.

"On tomorrow's conference in Turkestan, issues of digitalization of the judicial sphere, protection of investors' rights and other important topics will be comprehensively discussed," Tokayev highlighted, adding that the exchange of views on these matters will significantly boost the development and authority of the organization.

The President also briefed the visiting legal officials on Kazakhstan's extensive domestic state reforms, noting that the country's updated Constitution is set to enter into force on July 1. The legal overhauls include specific new provisions guaranteeing the protection of citizens' personal data in the digital space, alongside five new constitutional laws and amendments to over 70 codes and statutes aimed at fully modernizing the country's public administration and law enforcement structures.