IsDB reviews transport and railway projects in cooperation with Azerbaijan - Al Jasser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Transport and railway projects are also being considered in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the Fireside Chat with the Chairman of IsDB Group, organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group.

The official spoke about cooperation with Azerbaijan and the projects implemented in Karabakh.

Al Jasser noted in his speech that since the beginning of its activities, the IsDB has financed more than $1.3 billion in projects within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Especially after the liberation of Karabakh, the pace of work in this direction has accelerated. I have visited Karabakh twice and have seen the reconstruction and construction works carried out in the region firsthand. The IsDB has already financed the reconstruction of the water supply and irrigation system as one of the first projects in the region. Currently, the rehabilitation of the canals is being carried out within the framework of a larger-scale project worth more than $430 million.

The aim is to prevent water losses, eliminate the deterioration and deficiencies of the existing infrastructure, and ensure efficient distribution of water.

Al Jasser added that the IsDB is also considering cooperation opportunities in areas such as highways and other transport infrastructure, including railway projects. According to him, these projects are transformational initiatives put forward by the Azerbaijani government.

He expressed satisfaction with the IsDB's cooperation with Azerbaijan, stressing that the bank is ready to create added value in this process.