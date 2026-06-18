Azerbaijan and Bangladesh discuss development prospects of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The current state and development prospects of bilateral relations were discussed between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a phone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman, which took place today.

According to the information, Bayramov congratulated Rahman on his election as President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and wished him success in his future activities.

"It was emphasized that his election to this prestigious position is an indicator of Bangladesh's growing role in the international community," the information noted.

During the conversation, the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh were discussed. The parties noted the existing potential for expanding political dialogue, economic and trade relations, cooperation in education, humanitarian and other areas.

The ministers reviewed issues of cooperation within multilateral platforms. In this context, the importance of mutual support and cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, and other international platforms was emphasized.

Additionally, in the course of the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on issues on the regional and international security agenda.