​Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for SME development — ICD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan is forming a favorable regulatory and investment environment for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, Ulan Abylgaziev, Head of Financing at the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), said during the 14th Private Sector Forum of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.



​He noted that supporting small and medium-sized enterprises is one of the key tasks of a modern economy. "Everyone agrees that SMEs are the backbone of any economy, regardless of its level of development. Governments of various countries are actively creating conditions for the growth and development of this sector.

Multilateral development banks complement the efforts of states by providing the necessary financing. We, as an MDB, complement the efforts of governments by providing the necessary capital—from trade finance to short-term working capital, SME financing, and infrastructure projects," he stated.



​Abylgaziev noted that the key task remains not only access to financing, but also its effective utilization. ​"The problem lies not only in the accessibility of financing, but also in its more effective and smart use. Every invested resource should contribute to the development of business and the economy.

Countries, including Azerbaijan, are demonstrating positive dynamics in creating conditions for business. Some of our member countries, including Azerbaijan, are performing really well in terms of creating conditions for business growth and shaping the regulatory environment," he stated.



​According to him, yesterday, a number of key agreements were signed in Azerbaijan, including with the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, aimed at scaling up support for small and medium-sized entrepreneurship.



He emphasized that the ICD will complement existing financing mechanisms by introducing Shari'ah-compliant instruments and expanding opportunities for state support.