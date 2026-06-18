Baku to host 20th session of OIC Parliamentary Union Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States will commence in Baku on June 22, according to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis.

The event is expected to bring together parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, speakers of parliament from over 10 nations, and representatives of 10 international organizations. More than 400 delegates are anticipated to attend.

Held under the theme “Promoting Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development in OIC Member States through Parliamentary Cooperation,” the conference will focus on strengthening collaboration among member states to support economic growth and development.

As part of the program, meetings of the General Committee, Executive Committee, Association of Secretaries General, and several specialized committees—including those on Political Affairs and International Relations, Economic Affairs and Environment, Legal and Cultural Affairs, Civilizations and Interfaith Dialogue, Human Rights, and Women and Family Issues—will take place. Participants will review and discuss a range of agenda documents and policy matters.

The session is scheduled to conclude on June 25.