Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia explore investment and agricultural co-op in Hail Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia held a series of meetings with regional officials and business representatives aimed at expanding economic and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, following the visit of Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov to Saudi Arabia's Hail Province.

During talks with Hail Governor Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the sides highlighted the strong political and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia and discussed opportunities to deepen interregional cooperation.

Particular attention was given to potential joint projects in investment and agriculture.

The ambassador also met with Omar bin Abdullah Al-Abduljabbar, head of the Regional Development Authority, to discuss Hail's infrastructure and urban development plans. The discussions focused on cooperation in logistics, mining, smart city technologies, and tourism.

Expanding bilateral trade was another key topic during a meeting with Ali bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. The parties explored ways to increase trade volumes through joint business events, B2B meetings, and enhanced agricultural exports and imports.

The visit concluded with agreements to establish working-level contacts to advance investment partnerships and agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hail Province.

The visit reflects Kazakhstan's broader strategy of strengthening economic ties with Gulf countries and attracting investment into non-oil sectors. The focus on agriculture is particularly significant as Kazakhstan seeks to position itself as a reliable supplier of food products to the Middle East.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia continues efforts to enhance food security under its Vision 2030 agenda. Cooperation in logistics, mining, and smart city development also highlights growing interest in linking Central Asian resources and transit routes with Gulf capital and technology, potentially creating new opportunities for trade and investment between the two regions.