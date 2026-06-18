Kazakhstan, Czech Republic launch joint venture for energy equipment in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have launched a new joint manufacturing enterprise, ZVVZ-KZ LLP, in Astana to produce advanced equipment for the power engineering and industrial sectors.

This is reflected in the statement of the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The official inauguration ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan, Pavol Šepelák. "The opening of the enterprise was a practical result of the implementation of agreements reached within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Energy Sector," the Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, the original framework agreement was signed in Prague on October 13, 2025, between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech engineering firm ZVVZ Engineering, a.s. The newly established facility will specialize in manufacturing critical gas cleaning and industrial filtration equipment, which is highly in demand across national power generation facilities and major industrial plants. Yesimkhanov noted that the launch represents a crucial step in deepening industrial cooperation between the two nations by localizing advanced technology and adding valuable manufacturing capacity.

"The implementation of such projects meets the strategic objectives for the development of domestic industry, the introduction of advanced technologies and the expansion of international cooperation in the energy sector," the Vice Minister emphasized.

Both Kazakh and Czech officials highly praised the level of economic partnership between the two republics, expressing confidence that the commissioning of the ZVVZ-KZ production site will serve as a foundational anchor for future joint investment and industrial projects across Central Asia.