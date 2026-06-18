New Development Bank eyes larger role in Uzbekistan's infrastructure plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with president of the New Development Bank, during to discuss expanding cooperation and advancing joint development projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank, during the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The talks focused on strengthening engagement with the New Development Bank (NDB) and implementing agreements reached during previous high-level meetings.

Rousseff praised Uzbekistan's ongoing economic reforms and expressed the bank's readiness to support the country's key social and economic development priorities.

"Uzbekistan has made significant progress in implementing economic reforms and advancing sustainable development. The New Development Bank stands ready to continue supporting the country's priority socioeconomic initiatives and long-term development goals," Dilma Rousseff said.

The sides welcomed Uzbekistan's accession to the NDB and agreed to develop a medium-term pipeline of projects in energy, water management, transport and engineering infrastructure, as well as initiatives supporting the private and social sectors. The projects will be prepared with the participation of the bank's expert missions.

They also underscored the importance of NDB involvement in major regional transport and logistics projects and discussed the bank's potential contribution to Uzbekistan's environmental transformation agenda.

In addition, the parties reviewed plans to host major New Development Bank events in Uzbekistan in the future.