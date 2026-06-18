Azerbaijan and Russia review issues of cooperation in international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in international parliamentary organizations and other international organizations have been reviewed at the Azerbaijani Parliament.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament following the meeting of the Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, with the First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federal Assembly's Federation Council, Andrey Yatskin.

According to the information, the meeting was held as part of Yatskin's visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Commission of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the cooperation commission is an important platform for expanding cooperation between parliaments of the two countries and discussing a number of other issues on the agenda, and it was noted that the next meeting was also successful and useful discussions took place.

"During the conversation, it was brought to attention that relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries are developing successfully. It was noted that the meetings between the Speakers of the Parliament and the deputies serve to further expand these relations," the information said.

Concurrently, issues of cooperation in international parliamentary organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, CIS Parliamentary Assembly, and other international organizations were considered.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.