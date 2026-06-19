Turkmennebit boosts water supply output by 2% in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Water Supply Department of the "Nebitgazburavlayys" Trust under Turkmenistan’s state concern Turkmennebit increased water production by 2% in 2025.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Government of Turkmenistan.

"During the past year, more than 1 million 292 thousand cubic meters of drinking and industrial water were extracted by the department, while the production growth rate reached 102 percent," the report says.

According to the report, the department is responsible for supplying production and drinking water to hydrocarbon producers, drilling enterprises, well maintenance units and reservoir pressure management facilities operating within the Turkmennebit system.

The report states that water is supplied from 49 underground wells located near Yasga Lake, as well as from the Caspian Sea through the use of high-capacity pumping equipment.

According to the information, the volume delivered to consumers increased by approximately 16,350 cubic meters compared to the previous year.

The government press service noted that the modernization and repair of water pipelines managed by the department have contributed to improved operational performance and higher production results.

"In order to further improve water supply, repair and replacement works on water pipelines under the department are currently being carried out in an organized manner," the report says.

The reported increase in water production and ongoing pipeline modernization indicate efforts by Turkmennebit to strengthen supporting infrastructure for oilfield operations in western Turkmenistan. Given the importance of water for drilling, well servicing and reservoir pressure maintenance, improvements in water supply capacity may help sustain production levels and support further development of the country's mature onshore oil fields.

Meanwhile, water is a critical component of oil production in western Turkmenistan, where most of the country's oil fields are located. In addition to supplying drinking water to workers and nearby settlements, water is used in drilling operations, well maintenance and reservoir pressure management, which helps sustain production at mature fields.

Turkmennebit operates its main oil assets in the Balkan region near the Caspian Sea, including the Goturdepe, Nebitdag and Cheleken fields. To support these operations, the company relies on water supplied from underground sources around Yasga Lake and from the Caspian Sea through a network of pumping stations, reservoirs and pipelines. The Yasga water system is one of the key sources of industrial and drinking water for western Turkmenistan.