Tajikistan and Russia’s Tomsk region review prospects for enhanced cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Tajikistan and Russia’s Tomsk region discussed the development of bilateral cooperation.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The development of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia’s Tomsk Region was the topic of discussion on June 17, 2026, during a meeting between Consul General of the Republic of Tajikistan in Novosibirsk Zarina Ismoilzoda and Governor of Tomsk Region Vladimir Mazur held as part of a working visit to the Tomsk Region.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of interregional cooperation in trade and economic, scientific, educational, and cultural spheres," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the discussion between Tajikistan and Russia’s Tomsk Region highlights the importance of strengthening regional cooperation not only at the national level but also through direct interaction between regions. Expanding ties in trade, economy, science, education, and culture creates additional opportunities for practical cooperation and long-term partnership.

The development of interregional relations can become an effective tool for increasing business contacts, promoting academic exchange, and creating new joint initiatives. For Tajikistan, cooperation with Russian regions such as Tomsk provides opportunities to attract expertise, strengthen human capital, and expand economic connections.