Lasting peace in South Caucasus to unlock new trade and connectivity - UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. For the first time in a generation, there is a genuine prospect of achieving a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during an official reception in Baku celebrating the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

"Peace would unlock new trade, investment, and connectivity across the region. The challenge now is to make peace irreversible," Ambassador Norman emphasized.

Reflecting on the transformation of the country since his family first came to Baku in 1999, the diplomat characterized the modern republic as "dynamic, modern, and globally connected," standing at a moment of real opportunity.

"I have the privilege of building on more than three decades of cooperation between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan, which has now developed into a strategic partnership. Our relationship, of course, began in energy. BP's pioneering investment helped shape Azerbaijan's modern economic story, and we are continuing to build on that strong start. Our partnership, however, extends far beyond energy," the ambassador noted, adding that cooperation has expanded significantly into aviation, infrastructure, finance, artificial intelligence, and robust defense.

Furthermore, the ambassador highlighted the United Kingdom's active participation in humanitarian and post-conflict recovery efforts in the region.

"We are proud of our support for mine clearance in Karabakh, helping communities rebuild and recover," the diplomat reiterated. Looking forward, Ambassador Norman stated his firm determination: "I am determined to see the UK-Azerbaijan partnership grow in ambition and in impact."