Azerbaijan, Romania mull over development of strategic partnership relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Development of strategic partnership relations has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Romania.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance following the meeting of the Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, with the delegation led by the Advisor to the President of Romania on Foreign Policy and National Security Affairs, Marius Lazurca, as part of his visit to Azerbaijan today.

According to the report, the meeting discussed the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, regional cooperation, energy security, expansion of economic relations, and other issues of mutual interest.

Babayev said that the relations between the two countries are based on the principles of strategic cooperation, mutual trust and friendship, and noted that Romania is one of Azerbaijan's closest partners in the European Union (EU). The minister also highly appreciated Romania's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the issues of cooperation in the field of energy, the minister pointed out that Romania is among the countries importing Azerbaijani natural gas, and noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role as a reliable partner in strengthening Europe's energy security and diversifying energy sources. In particular, the strategic importance of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project was emphasized, noting that it will serve to strengthen long-term energy cooperation and support the goals of the green transition.

Concurrently, Babayev briefed on the reforms carried out in the field of public finance management in our country, and expressed his interest in expanding cooperation with Romania at the expert level in fiscal management, improving the state financial system, digitizing public services, as well as studying the advanced reform practices of the EU.

The meeting also focused on the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. It was noted that the mine threat is one of the main humanitarian challenges of the post-conflict period, and it was emphasized that humanitarian demining activities are of crucial importance in terms of ensuring safe return, economic revival and implementation of regional connectivity projects.

Meanwhile, Lazurka expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, and noted the importance of deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation and developing regional connections. He highly appreciated the role of both countries in strengthening relations between the Caspian and Black Sea regions and the importance of the Central Corridor as a reliable transport route between Asia and Europe.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was also held on expanding cooperation in the fields of logistics, infrastructure, digital technologies, production and renewable energy.