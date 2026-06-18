Azerbaijan's deputy FM holds meeting with IGAD executive secretary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev held a meeting with Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), bringing together eight countries on the African continent, Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo, today.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting.

According to the information, during the meeting, Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and African member states of IGAD within the framework of bilateral and international platforms were discussed, and the importance of mutual visits and institutional mechanisms for maintaining a continuous political dialogue was emphasized.

The meeting also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and IGAD in the political, economic, education, health, climate, public services, transport, and communications sectors, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.