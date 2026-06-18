Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss U.S.-Iran agreement on memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar have exchanged views on the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran on the memorandum of understanding.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the phone conversation between Bayramov and Dar today.

According to the information, the important mediation role played by Pakistan in the negotiation process was appreciated on behalf of Azerbaijan, and in particular, the personal contributions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, were emphasized as having played a significant role in the successful conclusion of the negotiations. The contributions of other regional partners who supported the process were also noted with satisfaction.

“The parties pointed out that the agreement reached serves to reduce tensions in the region, strengthen mutual trust and promote diplomatic solutions,” the information said.

Bayramov expressed his hope that the negotiations to be held in the next stage towards reaching a comprehensive agreement will make a significant contribution to ensuring lasting peace, security and stability.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.