Azerbaijan, Sweden hold high-level talks on key areas of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Issues of political dialogue, cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian, and education have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Sweden.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting ofAzerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, with the Ambassador of Sweden, Tobias Lorentzson, who has completed his diplomatic service in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, during the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations, continuing mutual visits and contacts.

"Bayramov welcomed the development of existing relations between the two countries and expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his efforts in this direction. He highly appreciated the contributions made by Lorentzson to the development of Azerbaijani-Swedish relations during his term of office and wished him success in his future activities," the information noted.

The meeting also exchanged views on the regional situation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction work in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the support provided during his term of office in Azerbaijan.