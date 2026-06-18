AZAL cancels flights on Baku-Nakhchivan route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Due to thunderstorms in the area of ​​Nakhchivan airport, flights J2-293 and J2-2257 Baku-Nakhchivan of Azerbaijan Airlines, scheduled for June 18, 2026, have been cancelled.

The press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said in a statement.

"Passengers will be provided with detailed information about possible changes.

All decisions at AZAL are made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew and are implemented in accordance with international aviation safety standards," the statement says.