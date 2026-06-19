Turkish National Security Council discusses situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. At the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council held in Ankara, among other issues, recent developments aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus were discussed.

This was stated in a statement published following a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the discussions, participants also assessed the efforts carried out to eliminate the threat of terrorism in the region.

“It has once again been confirmed that there is a strong determination to free the country and neighboring states from the heavy burden of terrorism, including the terrorist organizations PKK, ISIS, and FETÖ, which pose a threat to Türkiye,” the Council’s statement said.

In the context of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s commitment as a guarantor state on Cyprus to a policy aimed at ensuring the security and welfare of Turkish Cypriots was reaffirmed. The participants of the meeting expressed a unified position on the importance of preventing attempts that could harm the rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as steps aimed at disrupting the existing atmosphere of peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The situation around Iran was also discussed at the meeting.

Satisfaction was expressed with the agreements reached between Tehran and Washington, and the importance of taking a firm stance against attempts to undermine the dialogue process was emphasized.

The statement noted that Ankara is ready to actively contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, the National Security Council of Türkiyecalled on all parties to take urgent steps to establish a just and sustainable peace, in order to prevent further escalation of the conflict and its spread to neighboring regions, especially the Black Sea basin.