Georgia sees monthly food price drop led by vegetables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in Georgia declined by 0.6% in May 2026, contributing a negative 0.22 percentage points to overall monthly inflation

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics (Geostat) indicates that the decrease was primarily driven by a 7.5% drop in vegetable prices. Milk, cheese, and eggs fell by 1.9%, oils and fats by 0.2%, bread and cereals by 0.1%, and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery by 0.1%.

Conversely, prices rose for fruits and grapes by 3.2%, mineral waters, soft drinks, and juices by 2.4%, coffee, tea, and cocoa by 1.5%, fish by 1.1%, and meat by 0.8%.

Georgia’s food and agricultural sector remains a vital component of the economy, with key activities including viticulture, hazelnut production, fruit cultivation, and livestock farming. The wine industry is a major export driver, alongside growing outputs of hazelnuts, citrus fruits, berries, and dairy products. Agricultural exports benefit from preferential access to EU markets under the DCFTA, which has also encouraged modernization of food safety standards and production practices.

Under its Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy 2021–2027, the government has prioritized agricultural modernization and food security, focusing on productivity, irrigation, rural infrastructure, and farmers’ access to finance. Authorities are also promoting digitalization, expanding subsidies for key crops, and investing in irrigation and climate resilience to mitigate weather-related risks, which remain critical for price stability and output reliability.