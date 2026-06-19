New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city.

This was announced by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on its official website.

"At this stage, 18 families - 68 people have been relocated to Khankendi. Those who were relocated to the city are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings," the information said.

Will be updated