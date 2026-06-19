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New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)

Society Materials 19 June 2026 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
Photo: State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city.

This was announced by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on its official website.

"At this stage, 18 families - 68 people have been relocated to Khankendi. Those who were relocated to the city are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings," the information said.

Will be updated

New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)
New group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi city (PHOTO)

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