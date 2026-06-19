AIIB weighs support for major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) considers supporting new port, aviation, and transportation projects in Azerbaijan, AIIB Director General Xiaohong Yang told Trend on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group held in Baku.

She said that Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries in the region where AIIB operates, and the bank works closely with the country's key government institutions.

According to her, the AIIB is involved in the implementation of a number of important projects in the transport and infrastructure sectors in Azerbaijan.

"We are closely cooperating with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and other important state institutions. We are actively engaged in the transport sector. We are working on projects implemented with the Baku Metro, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY). We are currently expanding our activities in the areas of maritime transport, aviation, and port infrastructure," she noted.

Yang pointed out that the main priorities for the AIIB are infrastructure development, especially technology-based infrastructure projects, mobilization of private sector investments, strengthening cross-border connections, and green infrastructure.

"We are investing in the Caspian Sea Green Energy Corridor initiative and aim to contribute to further strengthening regional cooperation in the future. We are trying to support the development of connectivity both within Azerbaijan and between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries," the director general emphasized.

She also noted that the strategic geographical position of Azerbaijan allows the country to play an important role in the region.

"We consider Azerbaijan to be an extremely important country from a strategic perspective. In the coming years, the country can play a very important role in the development of regional cooperation and integration within the framework of the Central Corridor," Yang added.