Turkmenistan, Slovakia review outcomes of first economic commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan and Slovakia discussed expanding bilateral cooperation following the first meeting of their joint economic commission.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, Slovak State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimir Šimoňák and Slovak Ambassador to Turkmenistan Viktor Borecky.

"The sides exchanged views on the outcomes of the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Ashgabat," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the parties noted that the commission creates significant opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation and deepening partnership in priority areas.

The ministry stated that the sides also confirmed their mutual interest in further developing political dialogue and increasing high-level contacts.

According to the press release, the discussion covered prospects for exchanges of visits between the foreign affairs and economic agencies of the two countries.

To note, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on June 17. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as prospects for cooperation in various economic sectors. Particular attention was paid to trade, economic, and fuel and energy sectors, construction, transportation, communications and information technology, agriculture, and environmental protection.