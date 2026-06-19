Turkmenistan, Japan discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed bilateral cooperation during a meeting between Turkmenistan's ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan.

"The meeting discussed the development of various areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan," the embassy said.

According to the press release, the sides highlighted the steady development of Turkmen-Japanese relations and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.

The embassy noted that particular attention was paid to the outcomes of high-level contacts between the two countries.

“The importance of the friendly and constructive talks between the President of Turkmenistan, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, held in Tokyo in April and December 2025, was noted,” the report says.

For reference, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also been involved in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Japan in April 2025, when Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of documents signed during the visit exceeded $1 billion, underscoring Japan’s role as one of Turkmenistan’s key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Ayano Kunimitsu, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future collaboration, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits. The Turkmen delegation also reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.