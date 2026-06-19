Türkiye set to host 20th World Water Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The 20th World Water Conference of the International Water Resources Association (IWRA) will be held in Istanbul from October 4 to 8, 2027, Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ebubekir Gizligider during an event titled "Investing in Regional Health Security through Wastewater & Environmental Surveillance," held in Baku as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Annual Meeting, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"As the lead country of the 'Water for People and Ecosystems' subgroup in preparation for the 11th World Water Forum, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Türkiye will continue to support dialogue, partnership, and practical action on water, health, and sustainable development," the deputy minister said.

Gizligider noted that climate change, population growth, increased mobility, and increasing pressure on natural resources create risks that spread across sectors and borders.

"These risks affect more than just human health. They also impact animal health, water resources, food systems, and the environment that supports them.

That's why health security issues can no longer be viewed solely through the lens of the health system. They must be assessed in close connection with water security, food systems, environmental sustainability, climate change adaptation, and economic resilience," he added.