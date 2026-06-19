Turkmenistan seeks co-op with Japan on AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan has expressed its willingness to cooperate with Japan in the field of artificial intelligence.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan following a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

"The meeting also discussed issues of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation," the embassy said.

According to the press release, the sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in economic, industrial, and technological sectors.

The statement added that cultural and tourism cooperation was also part of the agenda.

According to the embassy, the Turkmen side invited the Tokyo Governor to visit Turkmenistan at a mutually convenient time.

For reference, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also been involved in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Japan in April 2025, when Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of documents signed during the visit exceeded $1 billion, underscoring Japan’s role as one of Turkmenistan’s key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Ayano Kunimitsu, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future collaboration, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits. The Turkmen delegation also reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.