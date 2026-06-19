President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law "On diplomatic service"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On diplomatic service".

This was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, when a diplomatic service employee terminates his/her diplomatic service due to reaching retirement age in accordance with the law "On labor pensions" or due to reaching the age limit for diplomatic service, regardless of the appointment of another type of pension, he/she will be paid a lump sum payment of 6 times the average monthly state salary for the last 24 months of diplomatic service or any subsequent 60 months, and tax, mandatory state social insurance contributions and other mandatory payments will not be deducted from this amount.

In the event of termination of diplomatic service due to death, as well as being declared missing or dead by a legally effective court decision, the heirs of a diplomatic service employee will be paid a benefit of 4 times the average monthly state salary.

In the event of termination of diplomatic service due to conscription into permanent active military or alternative service, a diplomatic service employee shall be paid an allowance in the amount of 3 times the average monthly state salary.

Except for the liquidation of a diplomatic service body, persons who served in a diplomatic position prior to being called up into permanent active military service shall be appointed to their previous or similar position in that body if they apply to hold their previous diplomatic position no later than 60 calendar days after their discharge from military service.