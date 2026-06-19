Housing boom, infrastructure reforms boost Uzbekistan’s urbanization drive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan’s Parliamentary Commission overseeing the implementation of the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reviewed progress in sustainable urbanization and identified key priorities for future development.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis, following the meeting held on June 18.

The session was chaired by Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate and Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Commission, and focused on efforts to advance environmentally sustainable urban development under the country’s national SDG framework through 2030.

During the meeting major reforms were highlighted, aimed at improving living standards, expanding housing availability, and strengthening urban planning. As part of these efforts, procedures for obtaining construction permits have been significantly streamlined, with the number of approval stages reduced threefold and processing times cut by a factor of four.

The government has also revised 420 urban planning standards and regulations, leading to the adoption of 140 new regulatory documents designed to modernize the sector.

According to data presented at the meeting, favorable conditions for private developers have contributed to the establishment of nearly 10,000 new construction companies over the past nine years. Annual housing construction has increased tenfold, reaching 238,000 apartments in 2025, while 61 residential complexes have been built nationwide under the “New Uzbekistan” program.

It was noted that approximately 6,500 hectares of land and 600,000 square meters of buildings and facilities are offered annually for business development. In addition, around 140 trillion soms (about $12 billion) in financial resources are allocated to support small and medium-sized enterprises, helping generate employment for approximately 3.5 million people in construction, building materials manufacturing, and related industries.

"Thanks to the reforms, the country's urbanization rate has reached 51%." the senate said.

The commission also reviewed findings from studies conducted in the Fergana, Andijan, and Namangan regions, where population growth and urban development have accelerated in recent years.

Over the past five years, permanent population growth reached 11.4% in Namangan, 10.5% in Andijan, and 8.4% in Fergana.

Housing construction in the three regions has nearly tripled over the past four years, while 26,000 citizens received mortgage loans totaling 4.21 trillion soms (approximately $364 million) through state-supported programs.

Under regional investment programs, authorities reported the implementation of 9,160 industrial projects worth 123.9 trillion soms (about $9.7 million), creating approximately 237,600 new jobs.

The meeting also highlighted progress in renewable energy development. Solar power facilities with a combined capacity of 144 megawatts have been installed in Andijan, 133.6 MW in Namangan, and 27.4 MW in Fergana.

As part of environmental initiatives, dozens of new green public spaces were established through the “My Garden” program during 2024–2025, including 36 green parks and gardens in Fergana, 24 in Namangan, and 23 in Andijan.

Urbanization rates in the three regions have reached 64.9% in Namangan, 56.7% in Fergana, and 52.2% in Andijan, officials said.

Despite the progress, commission members identified several ongoing challenges, including the need for more comprehensive urban planning documentation, safer and more inclusive public spaces, expanded pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, modern traffic management systems, and a better balance between industrial development and environmental sustainability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the commission approved a resolution and a roadmap outlining further actions to support sustainable urban development. Relevant ministries and government agencies were tasked with implementing the agreed measures as Uzbekistan continues work toward its 2030 development goals.