Turkmenistan, Slovakia focus on business ties and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan and Slovakia discussed measures to strengthen business contacts and expand bilateral trade cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, Slovak State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimir Šimoňák and Slovak Ambassador to Turkmenistan Viktor Borecky.

"Particular attention was paid to intensifying contacts between business circles, organizing business missions and participation of Slovak companies in exhibitions and forums in Turkmenistan," the ministry said.

In this context, the parties reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in transport, energy, information technologies and agriculture, among other sectors, the report says.

The press release noted that the sides also discussed opportunities to broaden cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

According to the ministry, education and culture were among the areas identified for further interaction between the two countries.

To note, the first meeting of the Turkmen-Slovak Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on June 17. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as prospects for cooperation in various economic sectors. Particular attention was paid to trade, economic, and fuel and energy sectors, construction, transportation, communications and information technology, agriculture, and environmental protection.