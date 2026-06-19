Azerbaijan to exempt diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements with Ecuador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will be exempted from visa requirements, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This issue was discussed at today's session of the parliament.

During the discussion, it was noted that the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Ecuador on the exemption of holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports from visa requirements" was signed on May 4, 2026, in Quito.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate the travel of citizens of both states who hold valid diplomatic, official, and service passports.

In the document, the concept of "diplomatic passports" includes diplomatic passports of Azerbaijan and diplomatic passports of Ecuador; the concept of "official passports" includes official passports of Ecuador; the concept of "service passports" includes service passports of Azerbaijan.

The document consists of 13 articles.

According to the agreement, citizens of one party holding a valid diplomatic, official, and service passport may enter, transit through, and leave the territory of the other party without a visa and may stay there for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Citizens intending to stay longer than this period are required to obtain a visa in advance or another permit to extend the period of temporary stay in the territory of the other party in accordance with the national legislation of the receiving party.

This agreement doesn't exempt members of diplomatic missions and consulates located in the territory of the other party, as well as representatives of international organizations and their family members, from the visa requirement prior to accreditation in the receiving state.

The parties exchange specimens of their diplomatic, official, and service passports through diplomatic channels within 30 days after the date of signing this agreement.

Any amendments to the agreement may be made by mutual written consent of the parties. Such amendments are formalized in the form of separate protocols, which are an integral part of the agreement.

Any disagreement arising from the interpretation or application of the provisions of the agreement shall be resolved through negotiations and consultations between the parties.

The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period and must enter into force 30 days after the date of receipt of the last written notification through diplomatic channels by the contracting parties confirming the completion of their respective internal procedures necessary for the enforcement of this agreement.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Ecuador on the exemption of holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports from visa requirements" was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in one reading.