Uzbekistan, European Union discuss expanding digital connectivity co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed expanding cooperation in digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure, and connectivity projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies, following a meeting between Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Charlotte Adriaen, Head of the Central Asia and Afghanistan Unit at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

Representatives of the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan also took part in the discussions.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in the development of digital infrastructure and expanding access to modern telecommunications services.

"Special attention was given to the implementation of a regional project aimed at developing advanced telecommunications services in remote areas of Central Asia under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative." the ministry said.

A key topic was the implementation of a regional telecommunications project under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, aimed at improving advanced communication services in remote areas across Central Asia.

The parties reviewed issues related to the project's economic sustainability, operational mechanisms, financing arrangements, and technical coordination. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and accelerate the implementation process.

In addition, the discussions covered the development of digital infrastructure, satellite communications, telecommunications technologies, and broader regional digital integration between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

The meeting reflects growing engagement between Uzbekistan and the EU in the digital sector as the country continues efforts to modernize its communications infrastructure and expand access to digital services.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing joint initiatives aimed at improving digital connectivity and supporting sustainable technological development across the region.