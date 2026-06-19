Turkmenistan, EBRD discuss economic reforms and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed cooperation on economic reforms and investment projects.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry following a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and EBRD Representative Office Head Eric Livny.

"At the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing partnership aimed at supporting economic reforms, attracting investment and implementing projects in strategically significant areas," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides also reviewed current issues related to bilateral cooperation.

The ministry noted that the parties highlighted the role of regular consultations in advancing practical cooperation and new joint initiatives.

For reference, the EBRD has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1992 and has invested about €321 million through 88 projects, with all current operations focused on the private sector. The bank's active portfolio in the country includes support for private companies, trade finance and financial institutions, while its strategy prioritizes SME development, logistics, transport services and the attraction of foreign investment.

The EBRD has consistently positioned private-sector development as the core objective of its engagement in Turkmenistan. The bank supports local businesses through partner banks and direct financing, while also promoting trade integration and investment projects linked to regional transport corridors, including CAREC and TRACECA routes.