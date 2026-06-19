Heavy industrial equipment arrives in Kazakhstan for multi-billion Silleno plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan has taken delivery of its first major batch of heavy-tonnage industrial equipment via the Caspian Sea to support the ongoing construction of the multi-billion-dollar Silleno polyethylene complex in the country's western region.

This was reported by the national oil and gas company, JSC NC KazMunayGas.

"The first batch of heavy-tonnage equipment for the polyethylene production plant under construction in the Atyrau region was delivered to Kazakhstan by two sea-river vessels. The cargo arrived at the Ersay port, located in the Mangistau region," the company statement says.

According to the company, the cargo includes heavy-duty process reactors, separators, and industrial columns. The largest item is a 347-ton Wet Flare Knock Out Drum, measuring over 43 meters long.

KazMunayGas said unloading operations at the Ersay marine terminal are now fully complete. The equipment will now move by road transport to the main construction site. The site is located in the Atyrau region’s Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone.

The company said the delivery aligns with the project’s overall construction schedule. The plant is planned for full commercial commissioning by 2029. It will produce up to 1.25 million tons of polyethylene annually.