Azerbaijan executes state budget with $23 billion in revenues for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan's state budget was executed with 39.2 billion manat ($23.05 billion) in revenues last year, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This is reflected in the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025", discussed and adopted at the parliament meeting today.

According to the draft, the budget expenditures were 38.6 billion manat ($22.71 billion). As a result, the budget was executed with a surplus of more than 580 million manat ($341.2 million).

The main sources of budget revenues included 14.48 billion manat ($8.52 billion) in transfers, 8.94 billion manat ($5.26 billion) in value-added tax (VAT), and 6.69 billion manat ($3.94 billion) in corporate profit tax. In addition, the budget received 2.02 billion manat ($1.19 billion) in personal income tax, 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion) in customs duties, 1.70 billion manat ($1 billion) in excise taxes, and 636.6 million manat ($374.5 million) in dividends from state-owned enterprises.

On the expenditure side, the largest allocation was 8.07 billion manat ($4.75 billion) directed to defense and national security, including 4.58 billion manat ($2.7 billion) for special defense projects and measures.

Economic activity accounted for 7.58 billion manat ($4.46 billion) in spending, of which 3.78 billion manat ($2.22 billion) was allocated to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and 2.31 billion manat ($1.36 billion) to state investment expenditures.

Education spending amounted to 4.62 billion manat ($2.72 billion), social protection and welfare to 4.55 billion manat ($2.68 billion), and general public services to 4.46 billion manat ($2.63 billion). The health sector received 1.28 billion manat ($753 million), while agriculture was allocated 1.12 billion manat ($659 million).

Under the draft law, 1.6 billion manat ($941 million) was allocated to balance the budget of the State Social Protection Fund, and 775.9 million manat ($456.7 million) to the compulsory health insurance fund.

After discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.